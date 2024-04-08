Electoral Bonds: Gujarat Dalit Farmer 'Tricked' Into Donating Rs 10 Crore to BJP

"Welspun had acquired approximately 43,000 square meter of our agricultural land in Anjar for a project. This money was part of the compensation we were given as per law. But at the time of depositing this money, Mahendrasinh Sodha, a Senior General Manager at the company, told us that such a huge amount can result in trouble with the income tax department...He then introduced us to the electoral bond scheme, which he said would ensure that we get 1.5 times the amount in a few years. We are illiterate people. We had no clue what this scheme was but at that time it sounded very convincing," Haresh Savakara, 41, alleged to The Quint.

Haresh is the son of Savakara Manvar, one of the six members of the family that claims they were tricked into purchasing the bonds.