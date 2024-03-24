Days After Approval To Expand Project in Rajasthan, Vedanta Gave ₹ 110 Cr to BJP

Vedanta's first donation through electoral bonds, for instance, was made on 16 April 2019 when the company purchased bonds worth Rs 39.65 crore, which went entirely to the BJP. 10 days later, on 25 April 2019, the company received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for the expansion of its oil and gas operations in Rajasthan.

Later that year, Vedanta received forest clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for a proposed steel-manufacturing plant in Jharkhand despite encroachment allegations.

Another big purchase of electoral bonds by Vedanta came in January 2022. On 4 January 2022, the company bought bonds worth Rs 20 crore which went to the Congress while on 10 January 2022, Vedanta purchased bonds worth Rs 76 crore which were later encashed by the BJP.

Interestingly, on 3 December 2021, one month before this transaction, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change had sought an explanation from the group about alleged concealment of facts regarding an environmental litigation pending in the National Green Tribunal while applying for a proposal to expand the production capacity of an aluminium smelter in Odisha.

While there is no public record of what happened in the case after that, in an interview dated 28 February 2022, the company's CEO said that the expansion project was "going as per schedule."

Again, in May 2022, the NGT imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore on Vedanta for violating environmental norms by expanding its alumina refinery and captive power plant at Lanjigarh in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

Two months later, on 2 July 2022, the company purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 25 crore which went to Odisha's Biju Janata Dal.

A majority (Rs 51 crore) of Vedanta's Rs 125 crore donations made to the Congress party came in 2022. It donated Rs 21 crore to Congress in January 2022, Rs 20 crore in July 2022, and Rs 10 crore in November 2022. During this time, the group was facing severe protests from locals in Barmer over groundwater pollution by Cairn Oil and Gas operations.

(The Quint has reached out to Vedanta and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for a response. This story will be updated as and when we hear from them.)