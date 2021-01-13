Dushyant Meets Modi & Shah. Will This Save Him From Farmers’ Ire?

The main problem Chautala and Khattar are facing isn’t law and order, but a political one.

The duo have faced a massive backlash from farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

Protesting farmers didn't let Khattar's helicopter land in his home district Karnal and Chautala had to face the same situation in his home turf Uchana Kalan in Jind district.

Both leaders had to cancel their respective events due to the protests. Not being able to do something as basic as landing their chopper in their own bastions is a huge political embarrassment for the two leaders and only goes to show how deep the resentment must be in rest of the state. Chautala additionally is facing social boycott from the Khap in Uchana.

The political cost of the farmers' protests was also evident in the manner BJP lost urban civic body polls in Sonepat and Ambala in the last week of December. This is despite the fact that the BJP is strongest in urban centres on the Grant Trunk Road, such as Sonepat and Ambala.

The BJP-JJP alliance also lost in Dharuhehra in Rewari district, Sampla in Rohtak and Ulkana in Hisar district.

It is clear that the JJP, which benefited from an anti-BJP Jat consolidation in the 2019 Assembly polls, is paying the price for joining hands with the saffron party and also due to the farm laws that have sparked large-scale protests in Haryana.