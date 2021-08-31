Biggest Casualty of Farmers' Protest: The Credibility of Dushyant Chautala

There have been two big political casualties of the farmers' protest so far — the BJP in Punjab and Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana.

Whether the BJP's Jat base in Western Uttar Pradesh is the third, will be clear in about six months with the results of the Assembly elections in the state.

Let's stay with Dushyant Chautala for this piece. Chautala once again faced flak, following the police lathi-charge at protesting farmers at Karnal on Saturday, 28 August. One farmer died.

Chautala did promise action against Assistant District Magistrate Ayush Sinha, who was caught on video instructing the police to "smash the skulls" of protesters. However, his condemnation hasn't undone the damage to his own political credibility, which continues to fall even within his own party.

"Every lathi that has hit farmers will harm the political future of Dushyant Chautala," a dissatisfied JJP leader told The Quint.