32 Children, 7 Adults Die of 'Mystery Fever' in UP's Firozabad, CM Pays Visit

At least 32 children and 7 adults in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad have succumbed to a mysterious dengue-like fever, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed on Monday, 30 August, news agency PTI reported.

High fever and low platelet count have been found as symptoms among the patients of the disease. The deaths will be investigated by a team of medical experts from King George's Medical University, Lucknow, in addition to a government surveillance team, the chief minister indicated.