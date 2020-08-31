DK Shivakumar Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was discharged from the hospital on Monday, 31 August, a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

DK Shivakumar was receiving treatment in Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar and was discharged on Monday afternoon. Photographs emerged showing DK Shivakumar standing outside the out-patient department section of Suguna Hospital.