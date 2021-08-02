Will Continue to 'Work Constitutionally' as MP: Babul Supriyo Changes Plan
The announcement came post Babul Supriyo's meeting with BJP Chief JP Nadda.
Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Monday, 2 August, said that he would continue to be an MP and "work constitutionally" in West Bengal's Asansol, a day after he announced his decision to quit politics.
"There is politics beyond a constitutional post and I withdraw myself from it. I will not join any other party," Supriyo said on Monday, according to news agency ANI.
The announcement came post his meeting with BJP Chief JP Nadda.
The decision is a partial U-turn from his announcement on Saturday, 31 July, when Supriyo stated on Facebook that apart from quitting politics, he would also be resigning from the post of Member of Parliament, too.
However, on Monday, he stood firm on vacating his bungalow as an MP, as mentioned on Saturday, and added that he would release security personnel from their duties soon.
The 50-year-old has served as the minister of state (MoS) in several ministries since 2014, the last being the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change till July 2021, when the Cabinet reshuffle took place.
On Saturday, Supriyo had referred to the reshuffle in his post, saying, "... One question I will have to answer because it’s pertinent. The question will arise as to why I decided to quit politics? Does it have anything to do with me losing ministership? Yes there is – to some extent, for sure."
In his Facebook post, Supriyo also drew attention to the "differences of opinion" within the state leadership before the Assembly elections, which he said caused "harm to the party".
(With inputs from ANI.)
