Denied Ticket From Father's Goa Seat, Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Quits BJP

Reacting to the exclusion of Utpal Parrikar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted on Thursday, "Goans feel v sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket."

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said at a press conference on Thursday that Utpal and his family were BJP's family. "Sitting MLA has been given ticket from Panjim... Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family. We gave two more options to him, but he rejected the first one, and the second option is being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree."

Later on Thursday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that BJP central leaders were in touch with Parrikar.

"Our central leaders are in touch with Utpal Parrikar. Delhi CM Kejriwal had said different things when Manohar Parrikar was CM, and now he is saying different things for political gains. People of Goa understand this and will form BJP government again," he was quoted as saying by ANI.