‘Those Giving Hate Speech Should Be Removed’: Delhi BJP Chief

Days after the Delhi election results were announced, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored a resounding win over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 62 out of 70 seats, the saffron party's state president Manoj Tiwari has said that "people who give hate speech should be permanently removed."

He made the comments in an interview to The Indian Express when questioned about the conduct of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, but added that everyone across party lines should be inspected, including AAP's Amanatullah Khan and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

"When he (Kapil Mishra) raised (the slogan of 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro saa**n ko’ it was not brought to my notice, but I want that people who give hate speech should be permanently removed," Tiwari was quoted as saying, as he pitched for a system where people indulge in hate speech lose the legal right to fight polls.