Delhi: Focus on Education, Health as AAP Releases ‘Guarantee Card’
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 19 January, released a set of promises dubbed ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee card’, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled in February.
Releasing the ‘guarantee card’, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal assured that if elected back to power, his government will focus on providing clean water, 24*7 electricity, quality education, reducing pollution and women’s safety.
“Every house will have pure drinking water to drink for 24 hours. There will be a scheme to provide 20,000 L free water to every family,” said Kejriwal.
He also said that every child born in Delhi will be given “world-class” education from nursery till graduation. Kejriwal added that, through advanced hospitals and mohalla clinics, the government will provide good healthcare services.
Talking about women’s safety, he said that his government will install more CCTV cameras and street lights, and that mohalla marshals will be appointed, on the lines of bus marshals.
The Delhi Assembly elections will be held on 8 February and the results will be declared on 11 February.
