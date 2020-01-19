Delhi: Focus on Education, Health as AAP Releases ‘Guarantee Card’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, 19 January, released a set of promises dubbed ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee card’, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled in February.

Releasing the ‘guarantee card’, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal assured that if elected back to power, his government will focus on providing clean water, 24*7 electricity, quality education, reducing pollution and women’s safety.

“Every house will have pure drinking water to drink for 24 hours. There will be a scheme to provide 20,000 L free water to every family,” said Kejriwal.