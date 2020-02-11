Delhi Election Results: AAP Wins CAA Protest Areas, Muslim Pockets

In North East Delhi’s Seelampur where protests have been taking place for over a month, AAP’s Abdul Rehman defeated BJP’s Kaushal Mishra. Congress fancied its chances in this seat with senior leader Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed as its candidate but it failed to make an impact in a polarised contest. BJP had accused both Abdul Rehman and Mateen Ahmed of being behind the violence at Seelampur.

The neighbouring Mustafabad constituency proved to be a cliffhanger between sitting BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan and AAP’s Haji Yunus. Until the 13th round of counting, Pradhan appeared to be sailing towards victory with a lead of nearly 30,000 votes but in the last few rounds Haji Yunus reversed this lead. Religious polarisation appears to have been complete in this seat with a large chunk of Hindu voters consolidating behind BJP’s Pradhan while Muslim voters picked Haji Yunus instead of Congress’ Ali Mehdi. BJP had won this seat last time, mainly due to a split in votes between AAP and Congress candidate Hasan Ahmed.

Old Delhi’s Matia Mahal seat, which is home to Delhi’s Jama Masjid, also witnessed major protests against the CAA, the most prominent one being when Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Raavan’ came there. Here AAP carried out a coup by pulling away local strongman Shoaib Iqbal from the Congress. Iqbal had won the seat five times on the ticket of Janata Dal and its breakaway parties but lost as the Congress candidate to AAP in 2015. He has won the seat this time by a massive margin as well.