We Identified the Lathi-Wielding Hindutva Goon Who Says 'Girls Sold for Rs 300'

A huge group of Hindutva groups descended in Central Delhi's Connaught place on 9 and 10 October to disrupt the anti-Gyanesh Kumar protests. The Quint reported from the ground how right-wing mobilised and yet there was little to no police action against them even as they assaulted and harassed protestors in their presence.
One of these men, wearing a tilak and donning an orange scarf, walked around and gave bytes to a few media-persons making remarks like: "Inn cockroacho ko theek kardenge" (we will fix these cockroaches) and making hateful remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and YouTuber and independent content creator Dhruv Rathee.
Another video of his went viral wherein he said, "Jitne bhi keh rahe hainna ek kachori do samosa...300 mein bik ke aayi hain, hum bhi khareedte hain ladkiya." (All these girls who raised the 'ek kachodi do samosa slogans,' these girls have been sold for Rs 300, we also buy girls). The Quint watched many videos and managed to identify him. He is Deepak Sisodia, a self-proclaimed Gau-rakshak who claims to be part of the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD).