We Identified the Lathi-Wielding Hindutva Goon Who Says 'Girls Sold for Rs 300'

A huge group of Hindutva groups descended in Central Delhi's Connaught place on 9 and 10 October to disrupt the anti-Gyanesh Kumar protests. The Quint reported from the ground how right-wing mobilised and yet there was little to no police action against them even as they assaulted and harassed protestors in their presence.

One of these men, wearing a tilak and donning an orange scarf, walked around and gave bytes to a few media-persons making remarks like: "Inn cockroacho ko theek kardenge" (we will fix these cockroaches) and making hateful remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and YouTuber and independent content creator Dhruv Rathee.