Delhi Heading For Kejri-Wave 2.0. AAP Could Win 59: CVoter Survey

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the Delhi Assembly Elections - the voting will take place on 8 February and the results will be announced on 11 February.

If the opinion poll by CVoter is anything to go by, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is heading for a landslide win.

The survey predicts that AAP could win 54 to 64 seats - a mean of 59 seats out of a total of 70. This is an over two-thirds majority and only a slight reduction from its 2015 tally of 67 seats.