Delhi Election 2020: In AAP-BJP Fight, Cong Banks On Candidates

With the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party engaged in an intense war of words, it may appear that the Delhi Assembly elections have become a two-horse race. Even three opinion polls have predicted that the Congress might end up as a distant third.

So does it mean that the Congress – which seemed unbeatable in Delhi under Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013 – is nowhere in the picture?

Not entirely. There are a number of Congress candidates who are making their presence felt and this has given the party reason to hope that the results won’t be a complete washout like last time.

However, most party leaders are also realistic and say that the party is unlikely to cross single digits.

“We got 22 percent votes in the Lok Sabha. We want to retain that vote as much as possible. But it may be difficult as many voters vote differently in state elections,” a Delhi Congress leader said.