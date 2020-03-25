COVID-19 Who? In Ayodhya, UP CM & 50 People Shift Ram Lalla Idol

Within hours of the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines clearly stating that no religious congregation will be permitted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in the early hours of 25 March, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended a religious ceremony, to move the Ram Lalla idol to a new structure – where The Quint has learnt that 50-60 people were in attendance.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “Ayodhya invites ... The first phase of the construction of the grand Ram temple was completed today, Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Sri Rama Tripala has been seated on a new pedestal. The idol of 'Ramlalla’ was moved from the temporary structure near Manas Bhawan. Presented a check of ₹ 11 lakh for the construction of the grand temple.”