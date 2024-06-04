Congress Wins High Stake Bypolls In Himachal Pradesh, Stabilises Government

Six assembly seats fell vacant in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year, following the disqualification of Congress rebels for defying the whip to vote in favor of the Congress's state government during the budget. Subsequently, the six rebel MLAs had voted for the BJP in Rajya Sabha polls on February 29, later joining the BJP. The cross-voting led to BJP’s Harsh Mahajan winning the Rajya Sabha seat, against Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Interestingly, in the by polls for the six seats, the BJP fielded the same six rebel MLAs on their ticket. Moreover, the three independent MLAs who had switched to BJP, had their resignations accepted on the evening of June 3, bringing down the house strength further to 59.

The Congress party is set to win in Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur, Garget and Kutlehar. The BJP candidates (previously with the Congress), are set to win on two seats: Dharmshala and Barsar.



Congress’ Anuradha Rana (Lahaul and Spiti), Captain Ranjit Singh (Sujanpur), Rakesh Kaila (Garket), and Vivek Sharma (Kutlehar) are leading comfortably and set to join the assembly. BJP’s Sudhir Sharma (Dharmshala) and Inder Dutt (Barsar) are likely to win as well. With these wins, the Congress would go up to 38 in the assembly, and the BJP would have 27 members.