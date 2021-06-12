Cong’s Sachin Pilot in Delhi After Rejecting Claims of Joining BJP

A senior party leader was quoted as saying, “There are nine vacancies, and Sachin wants seven berths for MLAs loyal to him. How can we tell the Chief Minister, who has an overwhelming majority in the legislature party, to be content with only two? Then there are 12 independents and MLAs who have come from the BSP. The state government’s stability will be at stake if we ignore them,” The Indian Express reported.

On the other hand, Pilot and his supporters claim that nothing has changed since last year and even though Congress leaders have reassured Pilot that efforts are on for a solution that pleases all, Pilot is troubled that the kind of attention Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu’s feud received is not being extended to his demands.