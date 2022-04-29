'Congress Doesn't Need PK, Capable of Reviving on Its Own': Prashant Kishor
"Who am I to decide Rahul Gandhi's position?" said Kishor
Days after poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday, 28 April, declined to accept the Congress' "generous offer" to join the party, he stated that the grand old party is capable of reviving on its own and does not need him.
In an interview with Aaj Tak, he said, "The Congress leadership and I agreed on several things with regard to the party's future plan. But they can do it on their own, they have so many big leaders. They don't need me. They offered and I said no."
The poll strategist added that he did not want any role in the party but wished that once a blueprint for the future is agreed upon, it should be implemented.
He was quoted as saying, "What I wanted to tell them, I did. For the first time since 2014, the party has discussed its future in such a structured way... But I had some doubts about the Empowered Action Group, that they wanted me to part of, which would be in charge of implementing changes.”
While it was reported that Kishor wanted Priyanka Gandhi as the party chief, Kishor told Aaj Tak, "In the leadership formula given to the party, there was neither the name of Rahul nor Priyanka Gandhi. I cannot tell you what was proposed privately."
Speaking on Rahul Gandhi, Kishor said, "Who am I to decide Rahul Gandhi's position?" He added that if Modi’s image from 2002 to now can be transformed, then so can be Gandhi's.
Prashant Kishor also said that he did not take any money from the Congress to prepare and suggest a plan for the future to them.
Stating that he does not know who will challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, Kishor said, "It (Congress) is a very deep-rooted party. It would be wrong to say they don't stand a chance. But they need to make some changes."
(With inputs from India Today.)
