Congress President Election: Kharge, Tharoor and the Party's 4 Hits & 3 Misses

Party Unity

The election seems to have strengthened unity in the party. Kharge got the support of much of the erstwhile G-23 members who are still in the Congress. Many of them even became his proposers.

Tharoor, also part of the G-23, has consistently been maintaining the need for party unity and saying that "the Congress will win irrespective of who wins".

The tone and tenor of the presidential election on one hand and the energy of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on the other bode well for the cause of unity in the party, especially after a recent spate of exits including senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Both Candidates Have Their Advantages

Initial favourite Ashok Gehlot, would probably have been a better candidate, with a bigger mass following, chief ministerial experience and a connect in the Hindi heartland.

However, both Kharge and Tharoor also have their advantages. Kharge is a stalwart having being an MLA eight times, MP thrice and a minister at the state and central level. He is also an important Dalit face of the Congress and is known to be multilingual. His election as president could help the Congress in the crucial state of Karnataka, that goes to polls in the summer of 2023.

Tharoor, though nowhere as senior as Kharge, is a known public figure and media face for the Congress. He enjoys a considerable following among professionals and the urban middle class, besides his own base in Thiruvananthapuram.