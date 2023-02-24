Rahul & Sonia Gandhi Arrive at Raipur for Congress' Plenary Session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi arrived at Raipur on Friday afternoon, hours after the party's steering committee unanimously decided to let the party president nominate members to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Both of them are slated to attend the plenary session and the rally on 26 February.

Details: The steering committee turned down the prospect of elections to the CWC.

"The committee discussed on CWC for around two-and-half hours and all the members unanimously decided to vest the right to nominate the members for the CWC with party president Mallikarjun Kharge," Ramesh said

Over 45 committee members reportedly discussed multiple issues, including the various proposed amendments to the Congress' constitution

Amendments to 16 articles and 32 rules were proposed which include the topic of reservation and women empowerment and their participation within the party

These provisions will be discussed and approved by the subject committees on Friday evening following which they will be deliberated upon in the plenary session.