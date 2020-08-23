Cong Revival with Calculated Dissent? What’s Expected on Monday

The debate over the ‘Gandhi leadership’ for Congress has taken centrestage in Indian politics once again as the party stands divided over a call for ‘revival’ by over 23 senior leaders, who wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding changes in the party as “a national imperative”.

As reports of Sonia Gandhi’s likely resignation at the party meet on Monday, 24 August draw national attention, here’s what happened and what’s expected on the Congress’ much sought ‘overhaul’.