Cong Revival with Calculated Dissent? What’s Expected on Monday
Here’s what happened and what’s expected from Monday’s meet around the Congress’ much sought ‘overhaul’.
The debate over the ‘Gandhi leadership’ for Congress has taken centrestage in Indian politics once again as the party stands divided over a call for ‘revival’ by over 23 senior leaders, who wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding changes in the party as “a national imperative”.
As reports of Sonia Gandhi’s likely resignation at the party meet on Monday, 24 August draw national attention, here’s what happened and what’s expected on the Congress’ much sought ‘overhaul’.
WHAT TO EXPECT ON MONDAY?
Monday, 24 August, will likely lend clarity on whether Rahul Gandhi will concretise his words based on the hints he has been dropping on paving way for a non Gandhi-family party president or take over the reins himself.
Rahul’s choice will make it clear whether he wants to be a “leader” with someone else as party president or he himself will lead the party that is on the wane.
EXTENDED CWC
Monday’s Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is actually an extended CWC meeting. This means it could be a large gathering of 40-50 attendees, instead of the core CWC which has around two dozen members.
The extended meeting will naturally limit the space for an honest and candid conversation. The party in a communique late Sunday evening also asked all chief ministers to be present for the meet.
Some signatories like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mukul Wasnik are likely to be part of this meeting as they are core members of the CWC.
As the ‘dry runs’ for the meet are being done since the last two-three days, there is a possibility that it may turn out to be an orchestrated drill.
CALCULATED DISSENT
The exercise was reportedly in the works for 2-3 months when around 250- 300 leaders were approached. It was finally decided that only a small number of leaders will sign the letter so that the approach does not appear as a ‘show of strength’ or confrontational, sources told The Quint.
Ghulam Nabi Azad’s decision to be part of this move and sign the letter was allegedly considered a big deal.
The signatories have clarified to some of the party colleagues that this action is in no way a revolt, but is a “collective expression of anguish and deep concern about the future of the party” – a bid to provide clarity to its functioning and fix accountability.
The range of signatories is also significant – from Ghulam Nabi Azad and Bhupinder Singh Hooda to the younger leaders like Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada and loyalists like Mukul Wasnik.
SONIA, RAHUL UNREACHABLE?
What is significant to note is that after receiving the letter around 7 August, there was no response or outreach from the top leadership to the signatories of this letter. Three very senior Congress leaders confirmed to The Quint that many tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi but received no response.
Rahul Gandhi was also reportedly out of reach for most of the signatories.
However, several reports on Sunday suggested that Sonia Gandhi responded to the letter and offered to resign on Monday, asking leaders to find her replacement.
The handling of Rajasthan crisis has also miffed some party leaders who saw removal of Avinash Pandey as ‘demoralising act’ which amounts to rewarding the wrongdoers and penalising the party loyalists who saved the state government for a ‘shrinking Congress’.
Most recent developments in the party suggested that Sonia Gandhi was almost inactive. She was a no-show for two significant recent events – the Independence Day celebrations at the party headquarters and Rajeev Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrations.
OLD HABITS DIE HARD?
The meeting being virtual, the recording rights and ‘unmuting’ options will be with the organisers. However, the signatories may demand for a physical meeting to be called soon. There are apprehensions that some party functionaries will play the ‘loyalty card’ and might be used by the party leadership to counter the narrative set in motion.
However, if the opposite happens and an election scheduled at the least, that will come as a surprise for many.
