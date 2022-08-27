‘Soon Only Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka Will Be Left in Cong’: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress on Friday, 26 August, marked the most high-profile exit of one of the "Group of 23" (G-23) leaders, who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago for a "collective and inclusive leadership" in the organisation, exposing the faultlines in the grand old party.

Commenting on the situation, Congress MP Manish Tewari told ANI, "We do not need any certificate from anyone. I've given 42 years to this party. I've said this before, we are not tenants of this institution (Congress), we're stakeholders. Now if you try to push us out, then that is another matter."

Tewari added, "A self-introspection was needed. I feel that had the consensus of the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence on 20 December 2020 been executed, this situation wouldn't have arrived."