Cong Divided Over Party’s ‘Revival’, Many Demand Rahul’s Comeback
Senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi asking for the party’s revival, calling it “a national imperative.”
After nearly 23 Congress leaders wrote to the interim chief Sonia Gandhi seeking the party’s revival, several senior leaders in the party seemed to be critical of the move touting it as “ill-timed” and “suspicious”.
In the letter to Gandhi, the Congress leaders sought changes in the party, arguing that the party’s revival is “a national imperative”.
As reports of Sonia Gandhi offering to resign in response are doing the rounds, several other party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party hereon.
Motive Suspicious, Ill-Timed: Ashwani Kumar
Senior leader Ashwani Kumar called the motive behind the letter ‘suspicious’ and said that just a year ago, party leaders were ‘begging’ Sonia Gandhi to lead them.
“Timing and motivation of the letter is suspicious. Although some long-standing Congressmen are signatories to the letter, there are some who have harmed the party repeatedly,” Ashwani Kumar told ANI.
“Issues required to be addressed can be addressed under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership who has held the party together through difficult times. Only a year ago, party men literally begged her to lead the party. It’s wrong to question her unifying leadership now,” he added.
Not the Time to Raise Such Issues: Amarinder
Singh’s office issued a statement saying that CM opposed bid by few Congress leaders to challenge Gandhi family leadership of party, “saying this was not the time to raise such issue, given need for strong opposition against BJP-led NDA that was out to destroy country’s Constitutional ethos and democratic principles”.
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Requests Rahul to Take Over
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel even wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi requesting him to take charge as the president of the party
Hailing leadership of the Nehru-Gandhi family for the betterment of India for decades, Baghel wrote that Rahul should take over the reins.
“Amid every challenge faced by the party, Sonia ji and Rahul ji have always been a ray of hope. The people and party workers of Chhattisgarh and the country stand by you. It is your leadership that will rescue the country in these difficult times,” he tweeted, along with a copy of the letter.
Assam, Maharashtra Cong Chiefs Demand Rahul’s Comeback
Assam Congress President Ripun Bora wrote to Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to give the responsibility to Rahul Gandhi so that he can lead the party and “fight BJP and RSS from the front.”
“In an earlier video conference meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only,” Bora told ANI.
Maharashtra Congress president and state minister Balasaheb Thorat too demanded that Rahul should lead the party henceforth.
“Rahulji should now lead the Congress. With due respect to his sentiments, we would like to say, 'Come Back, Rahulji'. Until he takes over as full-time president, Soniaji should lead Congress family as party's interim president,” he wrote in the letter.
Sonia Gandhi had taken over as the interim president after her son and then President Rahul Gandhi resigned from the top position following the party’s loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The letter which was reportedly sent a fortnight ago, seeks a full-time and an “effective leadership” for the party which is “active and visible” on the ground.
The letter also points out that the party is losing the confidence of the youth, touching upon the rise of the BJP to state that the youth of the country voted for Narendra Modi.
While a difference of opinion between party leaders on the matter is evident, all eyes are now on the internal party meet scheduled for 24 August.
