Cong Divided Over Party’s ‘Revival’, Many Demand Rahul’s Comeback

After nearly 23 Congress leaders wrote to the interim chief Sonia Gandhi seeking the party’s revival, several senior leaders in the party seemed to be critical of the move touting it as “ill-timed” and “suspicious”.

In the letter to Gandhi, the Congress leaders sought changes in the party, arguing that the party’s revival is “a national imperative”.

As reports of Sonia Gandhi offering to resign in response are doing the rounds, several other party leaders demanded that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party hereon.