Congress Calls for ‘Manipulated Media’ Tag on 11 Ministers’ Tweets

“We served a notice on Twitter as we want to know what information Twitter has about the toolkit and why they chose to attach the ‘manipulated media’ label. Apart from Twitter, we have also served notices on the complainants, representatives of Congress, asking them to join the investigation to explain the whole sequence of events. We are also going to serve notices on BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, for questioning in the coming days,” a police officer told The Indian Express.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told the newspaper this was “a part of a routine process”.

“This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous,” he said.