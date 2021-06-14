Setback for Chirag Paswan as MPs Rebel, Break Away From LJP

In a setback to Chirag Paswan, five of the six Lok Janshakti Party’s MPs have revolted against him and have written to the Speaker to identify them as a separate group.

“There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So, I've not broken the party, I've saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as party's national president. I have no objection against him,” LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, Paswan’s uncle, told ANI.

He added that the MPs will meet the Speaker when he allots time.