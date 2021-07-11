'Will Step Down as Chhattisgarh CM if Required by High Command': Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, 11 July, said that If the Congress high command asks him to step down as chief minister, it will be so, news agency ANI quoted.

After a meet with the top leaders of the party at 10 Janpath in the national capital, Baghel informed that he is yet to meet KC Venugopala on Sunday. "I did not meet Madam (Sonia Gandhi), I met Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). I will meet our (state) in-charge (PL Punia) as well as KC Venugopal," he said.

The minister responded to speculation on the matter of assuming the chief ministerial post for two and a half years, "The high command instructed me to take the oath (as chief minister), so I took the oath. When they will say someone else will be the chief minister, then it will be so. Such agreements happen in a coalition government."

His meeting lasted over an hour, ANI reported.

Ahead of the crucial elections in Uttar Pradesh, Baghel stated, "If the high command gives me any responsibility for upcoming elections in UP, I will do it."