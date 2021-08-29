Changing Equation in Afghanistan Forced Us To Change Strategy: Rajnath Singh

With militant group Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 29 August, said that India will also be changing its strategy towards the country and the formation of QUAD is part of this process.

"The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us and this has forced us to rethink our strategy towards Afghanistan, and the formation of QUAD underlines this," Singh said, addressing officers at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

In light of this, the Defence Ministry is considering the formation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) as quick decision-making is a key aspect during war time, he added, according to ANI.