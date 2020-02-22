Bhim Army Allowed to Hold Meeting Near RSS Headquarters in Nagpur

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday, 21 February, allowed the Bhim Army to hold a meeting of its workers at Reshimbagh Ground on 22 February, but imposed certain conditions.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar said the petition of the Dalit outfit, seeking permission for the conclave, is allowed with conditions.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is scheduled to address the meeting.