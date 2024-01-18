Chandigarh Mayoral Polls 2024: INDIA Bloc Set To Take on BJP in First Face-Off

All eyes are on the mayoral election in Chandigarh that is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 18 January, as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be directly going up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time.

The mayor of Chandigarh is elected based on secret ballots that are cast by the elected councillors of the union territory, according to a report by Times of India.

This year, the mayoral seat is reportedly reserved for a person from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Since the term of Chandigarh's mayor is one year, these polls take place annually.