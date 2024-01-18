Chandigarh Mayoral Polls 2024: INDIA Bloc Set To Take on BJP in First Face-Off

All eyes are on the mayoral election in Chandigarh that is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 18 January, as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be directly going up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the first time.
The mayor of Chandigarh is elected based on secret ballots that are cast by the elected councillors of the union territory, according to a report by Times of India.
This year, the mayoral seat is reportedly reserved for a person from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. Since the term of Chandigarh's mayor is one year, these polls take place annually.
For the past two years, the BJP has secured victory in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. Meanwhile, councillors from the Congress party had reportedly abstained from voting in 2022 and 2023.
Security has been tightened outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office on Thursday, in light of the mayoral elections.
- 01/01
Security personnel stand guard near the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation ahead of mayoral polls in Chandigarh on Thursday, 18 January.
(Photo: PTI)
"600 personnel of the Chandigarh Police have been deployed. Besides that, the Rapid Action Force of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has also been deployed. All preparations have been made to maintain law and order here," Senior Superintendent of Police (Chandigarh) Kanwardeep Kaur was quoted as saying by PTI.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)