Centre's 'Nod' for Delhi Govt Budget After Rejecting It: All That Happened

Delhi finance minister, in a statement Kailash Gahlot issued a statement to say that nearly Rs 22,000 crores have been allocated for capital expenditure next year, whereas the allocation for advertisements is only Rs 550 crore, which is similar to that of last year.

"The budget was sent for MHA's approval as per regular practice well in advance on 10 March 2023. It is now learned that the MHA expressed some concerns on Delhi government's budget and refused to give it approval through a letter sent to the Chief Secretary on 17 March 2023. For mysterious reasons, the Chief Secretary of Delhi kept the letter hidden for 3 days. I learned about the letter only at 2pm today i.e. 20 March 2023."