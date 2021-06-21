Centre Initiates Disciplinary Proceedings Against Ex-WB Chief Secy

Hours later on the same day, Chief Minister Banerjee announced that Bandyopadhyay retired as chief secretary and he was appointed as her chief advisor.

Bandyopadhyay was also served a show-cause notice by the Home Ministry for his absence from the Cyclone ‘Yaas’ review meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal.

The Centre’s notice was served under the Disaster Management Act and had directed Bandopadhyay to respond within three days as to why action should not be taken against him under Section 51 of the Act.

Responding to the Centre’s show-cause notice on 3 June, Bandyopadhyay asserted that he was acting as per the directive of Chief Minister Banerjee when he left the meeting to review the impact of Cyclone ‘Yaas’ in Digha town in Purba Medinipur district, PTI reported.