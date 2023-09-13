'Parliamentary Journey, Selection of CEC': Agenda for Parliament Special Session

A Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Wednesday, 13 September, states that a "Discussion on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years," will be held on first day of the special session of Parliament, convened from 18 to 22 September.

The Lok Sabha will also consider a bill which seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India from the committee for selection of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners with a Cabinet Minister appointed by the Prime Minister.

The bill – the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 – was already passed in the Rajya Sabha on 3 August, and was tabled in the Lok Sabha on 4 August.