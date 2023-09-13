'Parliamentary Journey, Selection of CEC': Agenda for Parliament Special Session

A Lok Sabha bulletin issued on Wednesday, 13 September, states that a "Discussion on Parliamentary Journey of 75 years," will be held on first day of the special session of Parliament, convened from 18 to 22 September.
The Lok Sabha will also consider a bill which seeks to replace the Chief Justice of India from the committee for selection of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners with a Cabinet Minister appointed by the Prime Minister.
The bill – the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 – was already passed in the Rajya Sabha on 3 August, and was tabled in the Lok Sabha on 4 August.
The lower house will also consider passing of The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, which has also been passed in the Rajya Sabha, the bulletin added.
Reacting to the agenda list, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh posted on X that, "Finally, after pressure from Sonia Gandhi's letter to the Prime Minister, the Modi Govt has condescended to announce the agenda for the special 5-day session of Parliament beginning September 18th.
The agenda as published at the moment, is much ado about nothing — all this could have waited till Winter session in November. I am sure the legislative grenades are being kept up their sleeves to be unleashed at the last moment as usual. Parde ke peeche kuch aur hai! Regardless, the INDIA parties will steadfastly oppose the insidious CEC Bill."
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien posted, "Seven hours after this dose, Modi govt puts out an agenda for Parliament Special Session. However, the agenda has a caveat*
‘not to be taken as exhaustive’. Dirty tricks ?"
