Jharkhand HC Grants RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Bail in Fodder Scam Case

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, 22 April, granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.5 crore from the Doranda treasury in undivided Bihar.

Ranchi High Court judge Apresh Kumar Singh granted the bail 42 weeks after Lalu's conviction in the Doranda case. The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court had convicted the RJD chief on 21 February and awarded him five years' jail term. Since then, four hearings have taken place in the court for his bail.