Caste Census: How BJP is in a Spot and JD-U, RJD & SP Are Making Most of It

Social justice-based parties have been a major obstacle to the BJP's aim of complete Hindutva consolidation.

Even in 2019, which was probably the most polarised election for the BJP, it could manage less than 60 percent consolidation of Hindus in Uttar Pradesh. Though still substantial, it was far from a complete consolidation.

Communities that held out were Yadavs (77 percent votes against BJP), Jatavs (83 percent against BJP) and non-Jatav Dalits (52 percent against BJP), besides Muslims at 92 percent votes against BJP.

Even in Bihar, the party has had to be dependent on Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP to remain in power. In the 2020 Bihar elections, the BJP tried to kill two birds with one stone by using the LJP to undercut the JD(U), thereby weakening both the parties. However, Kumar's base remained resilient though his party lost a number of seats with small margins.

Now, he seems to be pushing back with the help of RJD by raising the caste census issue.

Kumar is a wily political customer and he is closely looking at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to decide his next course of action.

Remember, it was after the BJP's massive win in the 2017 UP elections that Kumar dumped the Mahagathbandhan and joined the NDA. Many say this was because he understood the way the winds were blowing and saw this as the only way of political survival.

Kumar would want the BJP to emerge weaker from the 2022 polls as it would increase his bargaining power within the NDA or, if the situation so arises, with the anti-BJP forces.

The caste census is important to Kumar for another reason. More than any other politician, Kumar has mastered the process of sub-categorisation with reserved categories to both ensure an equitable distribution of the benefits of quotas while also expanding his own base among EBCs and Mahadalits. He would be the best place to take advantage of what happens after such a census.