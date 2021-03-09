Mamata Serves Tea to Locals, Says She Will Never Forget Nandigram

After the announcement of her party's candidates list, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 9 March, hit the campaign trail in East Midnapore's Nandigram. The West Bengal chief minister brought alive old memories of the Nandigram anti-land acquisition protests, and took a detour to make and serve tea to locals.

"Bhulte Pari Sobar Naam, Bhulbo Nako Nandigram (I can forget everyone's name but I will never forget Nandigram). When I had first visited Nandigram, there was no MLA. I looked at these faces and decided to contest from here. I had my home constituency and it was Bhawanipore. There was no problem and the effort would have been less for me. But still I chose Nandigram as I could see your love and enthusiasm," Banerjee said.

During her campaign, the West Bengal CM also served tea to locals at a tea stall in Nandigram. Visuals of Banerjee show her amid the stall staff, straining and pouring tea in plastic cups.