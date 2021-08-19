HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into WB Post-Poll Rape, Murder Cases

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, 19 August, ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into cases of murder and crimes against women such as rape that took place during the West Bengal post-poll violence, reported Bar & Bench.

Bengal should hand over all records of cases to the CBI for the purpose of the investigation, the court said.

All other cases have been entrusted to an SIT for investigation, which will also be monitored by the court and will comprise IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra, and Ranbir Kumar.

The functioning of this SIT will be monitored by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, the court said, adding that a separate order on this would be passed later.

Both the CBI and the SIT have been directed to submit status reports within six weeks. Meanwhile, the state has been ordered to cooperate with CBI and the other authorities, LiveLaw reported.