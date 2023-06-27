CAG To Probe Alleged Irregularities in Renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, 27 June, asked the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) to conduct an audit into alleged irregularities in the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official bungalow.
The Lieutenant Governor's office said that the Home Ministry asked for a special audit in the matter after taking cognisance of its letter sent on 24 May indicating alleged "gross and prima facie financial irregularities” in the renovation of Kejriwal's residence, The Indian Express reported.
The Chief Secretary had alleged that several prima facie violations were found in the reconstruction of the Delhi CM's bungalow, such as "full-fledged construction/re-construction of a new building" by the Public Works Department and absence of mandatory sanction of building plans in line with applicable building bylaws.
'Brazen Misuse of Central Agencies': AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party, however, slammed the move, saying that it was another example of "brazen misuse" of Central agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.
"The decision to initiate the same CAG investigation once again is a clear reflection of the BJP’s frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies. Conducting a CAG inquiry is a prerogative of an elected government, and by interfering in the affairs of the Delhi government, the central government is violating constitutional principles," the party said in a statement, as per The Indian Express.
It further added that the BJP has become "troubled by its consecutive electoral defeats in Delhi" and is aiming at "tarnishing the reputation of the honest government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal".
"The concocted allegations, ranging from the so-called liquor scandal to alleged irregularities in the reconstruction of the CM’s residence, are part of a carefully orchestrated drama designed to divert public attention from the massive scams involving Adani, which continue unabated under the protective umbrella of Prime Minister Modi."AAP's statement.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)