Protests Banned Outside Town Hall, Resolution Passed Sans Debate

He further stated that the BBMP had informed the Bengaluru Police that permission for holding protests outside Town Hall must not be granted.

“For protests, people can utilise spaces like Freedom Park and a few other designated spaces in the city. The city is incurring a loss when it comes to revenue generated by Town Hall and this is the only reason why protests cannot be held outside the building any longer,” he claimed.

The issue was on the council’s agenda on Saturday and the resolution was passed with a simple majority of BJP councillors. The agenda was introduced by the Mayor and the resolution was passed without discussion in the BBMP council.