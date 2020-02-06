CAA, Economy & Nehru: Key Highlights of PM Modi’s Speech in LS

Highlighting his government’s achievements, PM Modi said that it could not have been done if they followed the “old ways.”

“Citizens of India have not only changed the Sarkar. They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to old ways and thoughts then Article 370 would never have been abrogated. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq,” he said.

“If we worked as per the old ways then- Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unresolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be made. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement,” he added.