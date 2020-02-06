CAA, Economy & Nehru: Key Highlights of PM Modi’s Speech in LS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 6 February attacked the Opposition and the Congress in the Lok Sabha and spoke on a range of issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the economy and Jammu and Kashmir. Here are the key highlights of his speech:
On President’s Address
PM Modi called the Presidents’s address as one that “instills a spirit of hope.”
“President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instills a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future,” he said.
The Old Ways
Highlighting his government’s achievements, PM Modi said that it could not have been done if they followed the “old ways.”
“Citizens of India have not only changed the Sarkar. They want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. If we had worked according to old ways and thoughts then Article 370 would never have been abrogated. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq,” he said.
“If we worked as per the old ways then- Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unresolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be made. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement,” he added.
Northeast is a Growth Engine
Speaking at length about India’s Northeast,PM Modi hailed his ministers for working towards more inclusivity of the region.
“For years, distance became a reason to ignore the Northeast region. Things have changed now. The Northeast is becoming a growth engine. Excellent work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region,” he said.
He further credited his government with the Bodo agreement that was signed on 2 January. The Centre signed a peace agreement on 2 January 2020 with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) which provides political and economic benefits to the tribal areas without seeking a separate Bodoland state or union territory.
“It was said about the Bodo issue that it hasn't happened for the first time, we haven't also said it happened for the first time. There have been many attempts, some are still underway but whatever happened (earlier), happened keeping politics in mind."
MSP for Farmers
PM Modi said that his government had fulfilled the long pending demands of minimum support price (MSP) and crop insurance for farmers.
“The issue of higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) was pending for decades. We had the privilege of solving this long-standing demand. The same applies to crop insurance and irrigation related schemes,” he said.
“Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them, please let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India,” he added.
‘Economy Should be Strengthened’
Commenting on the economic crisis, PM Modi said that price-rise and fiscal deficit are in check.
“We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability. Investor confidence should increase, the country's economy should be strengthened, for this we have also taken several steps,” he said.
"There has been talk of 'save Constitution'. I agree, Congress should say this 100 times in a day. Maybe they will realise their past mistakes. Did you forget this slogan during Emergency? When state governments were dismissed? When Cabinet resolutions were torn?
"There are people in this House who have suffered due to political violence in West Bengal. When they start speaking, it will make things uncomfortable for many associated with the Opposition," he said.
On Kashmir issue
PM Modi accused the former governments and the Opposition of not implementing India’s Constitution in Kashmir. He also took a jibe at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for it.
“Those who are talking about respect for the Constitution never even implemented it in Jammu and Kashmir for so many decades. Shashi Tharoor ji you have been the son-in-law of Jammu and Kashmir, you should have shown concern,” he said.
“There were statements made by former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir that were unacceptable. These are leaders who don't trust Kashmiri people that is why they used such language, but we trusted Kashmiris and abrogated article 370,” he added.
‘Those Who Love Tukde Tukde Gang Opposing CAA’
Reacting to the outrage over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), PM Modi said that it is being supported by the ones who love ‘’kde Tukde gang.
“Much has been said about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘Tukde Tukde’ of India,” he said.
‘Country Was Divided so Nehru Could Become PM’
Modi said that the Partition took place only so that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru could become the PM.
“Someone had to become prime minister so a line was drawn in India and the country was divided,” he said.
He also cited Nehru while speaking on CAA.
“Pandit Nehru himself was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan, I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?” he said.
