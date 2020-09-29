Bypolls for 56 Assembly Seats on 3 Nov, 1 Lok Sabha Seat on 7 Nov

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, 29 September, announced by-elections to 56 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar in the first week of November.

By-elections to 56 assembly seats, except Manipur, across 11 states, will be held on 3 November and the Lok Sabha election will be held on 7 November. The counting will be held on 10 November and the entire election process will be completed before 12 November, the Commission said.