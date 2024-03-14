Defections of Sitting MPs: As LS Polls Near, Concerns Grow for BRS in Telangana

The Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are gearing up for a three-way Lok Sabha battle in Telangana.

The Lok Sabha seats in the state are important for all parties in the fray. For the Congress – which came to power in Telangana in the 2023 Assembly elections – it is a matter of strengthening their hold over the region, and for the BJP, it is a means to increase its southern footprint.