‘BJP Will Struggle to Cross Double Digits in WB’: Prashant Kishor
Kishor, who has been roped in by the Bengal government also said “If BJP does any better I must quit this space.”
Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for 2021, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday, 21 December, took to Twitter to issue a challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party as they aim to make inroads into the state in the polls.
Kishor, who has been roped in by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, wrote that the BJP would struggle to cross double digits in the state, adding, “If BJP does any better I must quit this space.”
Kishor’s tweet came a day after BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrapped up a two-day tour of West Bengal during which he inducted former Trinamool Congress stalwart Suvendu Adhikari, among others into the party and held a roadshow in Bolpur.
He urged the people of Bengal to give a chance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the BJP will make “Sonar Bangla in five years.”
“I have never seen a roadshow like this in my entire life, and I have done several of them. It shows the love and trust the people of Bengal are showering on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the anger they have for Mamata Didi and TMC,” he said.
"We will form the next government in Bengal with more than 200 Assembly seats," he had said.
