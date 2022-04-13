BJP's Tejasvi Surya Stopped From Taking 'Nyay Yatra' to Violence-Hit Karauli

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday, 13 April, protested against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the group was stopped from visiting the violence-hit Karauli district.

Surya, who was accompanied by BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia and several supporters, was stopped by the Rajasthan Police at the Dausa border.

"Dear Mr. Gehlot, BJYM is Bharat Mata’s own Sena. You or your entire Sonia Sena cannot stop us from questioning your dictatorship & hinduphobia. Period! (sic)," the BJP's youth wing said in a tweet.