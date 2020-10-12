BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for Phase 1 of Bihar Polls

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will also be a star campaigner, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and strong Hindutva face Yogi Adityanath will also be campaigning for the party in Phase 1 of the Bihar poll.

Five Union Ministers from the state – Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Nityanand Rai and R.K. Singh – also feature in the list. Former Union Minister from Bihar and currently BJP National Vice President Radha Mohan Singh is also on it.