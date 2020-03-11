BJP Nominates Scindia For RS From MP, Releases List of 10 Names
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 11 March, announced the names of party's candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, confirming Jyotiraditya Scindia’s candidature from Madhya Pradesh.
Here is the complete list of candidates nominated by the BJP:
Assam - Bhubaneswar Kalita
Bihar - Vivek Thakur
Gujarat - Abhay Bharadwaj and Ramilaben Bara
Jharkhand - Deepak Prakash
Manipur - Liesemba Maharaja
Maharashtra - Udayanraje Bhonsle
Rajasthan - Rajendra Gehlot
Madhya Pradesh - Jyotiraditya Scindia
Candidates from allied parties:
Maharashtra - Ramdas Athawale (Republican Party of India)
Assam - Biswajit Daimary (Bodoland People's Front)
Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP on Wednesday, saying the former is not the party it used to be and there is no room for new leadership in it. Following his lead, 22 MLAs also submitted their resignations.
However, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have assured him that they are not leaving the Congress, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, in a bid to keep its flock together, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 95 MLAs to Jaipur.
The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan.
Catch all the live updates on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis here.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )