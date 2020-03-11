BJP Nominates Scindia For RS From MP, Releases List of 10 Names

Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP on Wednesday, saying the former is not the party it used to be and there is no room for new leadership in it. Following his lead, 22 MLAs also submitted their resignations.

However, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have assured him that they are not leaving the Congress, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in a bid to keep its flock together, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 95 MLAs to Jaipur.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 22 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia tendering their resignations to Raj Bhavan.

