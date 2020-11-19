‘Are You with Gupkar?’ BJP Asks Cong, Days After Denial from Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday, 18 November, took to Twitter to allege that the Congress party is “with separatists”, even as he demanded from the party to clarify its position on whether it was part of the Gupkar Alliance or not.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 17 November, attacked the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of constitutional changes made in J&K on 5 August last year – and labelled it the "Gupkar Gang" that wants "foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir" and insults India's Tricolour. He also went on to question if Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi support the moves of the 'gang', asking them to make their stand clear.



The Congress Party, on it’s part, reacted to the slew of aspersions cast by the Home Minister against them and say that they are not a part of the alliance.