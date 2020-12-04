GHMC Result | ‘Astounding, Historic’: Shah, Nadda on BJP’s Showing

As the BJP garnered the second spot in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections results announced on Friday, 4 December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express gratitude to the people of Telangana “for reposing faith in PM Narendra Modi led BJP’s Politics of Development.”

While the TRS emerged as the single-largest party with 55 seats, the BJP was not far behind with 48 in an election marked by divisive campaigning. Meanwhile, the AIMIM won 44 and the Congress just two.

“Congratulations to Shri JP Nadda ji and Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar for BJP’s astounding performance in GHMC. I applaud the hard work of our karyakartas of Telangana BJP,” Shah said in his tweet.