GHMC Result | ‘Astounding, Historic’: Shah, Nadda on BJP’s Showing
While the TRS emerged as the single-largest party with 55 seats, the BJP was not far behind with 48.
As the BJP garnered the second spot in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections results announced on Friday, 4 December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express gratitude to the people of Telangana “for reposing faith in PM Narendra Modi led BJP’s Politics of Development.”
While the TRS emerged as the single-largest party with 55 seats, the BJP was not far behind with 48 in an election marked by divisive campaigning. Meanwhile, the AIMIM won 44 and the Congress just two.
“Congratulations to Shri JP Nadda ji and Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar for BJP’s astounding performance in GHMC. I applaud the hard work of our karyakartas of Telangana BJP,” Shah said in his tweet.
‘People Support Only and Only Development Agenda’
BJP President JP Nanda tweeted saying that the “historic” result indicates that the people of the country support “only and only development agenda”, and that the “result reflects people's unequivocal support to PM Narendra Modi ji's development and governance model.”
Meanwhile Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy, according to ANI, said Friday’s results indicate that the party has the blessings of the people in their efforts to bring a BJP government in Telangana in the 2023 elections.
“...BJP has today emerged as a strong party… Today’s results indicate that we have blessings of the people in our efforts to bring a BJP government in Telangana in the 2023 elections. TRS has failed, people are against their dynasty rule and corruption. People have paved a way for a BJP government in Telangana, in the days to come.”
'Result is Certainly Not What We Expected’
Meanwhile, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said the results were certainly not what was expected by the TRS.
“I thank people of Hyderabad who chose TRS as the single-largest party to represent them in the council. Result is certainly not what we expected, we’re short of 20-25 seats. We lost about 10-12 divisions with an extremely narrow margin.”
