'BJP Rally to Nabanna Held Without Permission': West Bengal Govt to Calcutta HC
BJP organised a march against the alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government in West Bengal on 13 September.
The West Bengal government on Monday, 19 September, told the the Calcutta High Court that the the march organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the state secretariat Nabanna last week was held without permission.
On Tuesday, 13 September, 56 police personnel were injured in Kolkata and Howrah during the BJP's attempt to visit Santragachi during the party's march to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna'.
A total of three processions were taken out by the BJP from separate points to the state secretariat against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.
A report submitted before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj by Home Secretary BP Gopalika states that the permission for two assemblies in Howrah district – one at the Santragachi bus stand and the other at Howrah Maidan – on 13 September was denied by the police considering the congestion, traffic, and security.
It also added that the Kolkata police had also refused to give permission to hold the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan' (March to Nabanna) procession from the city on that day, reported news agency PTI.
The report was submitted in relation to the petition alleging that the BJP supporters were forcibly prevented from attending the rally. The petition also claimed that despite an order of the high court on 13 September to the state authorities to ensure protection of its party office, state authorities had acted in a "very high-handed, wrongful, and illegal manner."
It further claimed that several BJP members and supporters were arrested and framed in false cases.
BJP Workers 'Acted in a Violent Manner': WB Govt
The report submitted by the state government further alleged that the leaders and workers of the opposition party did not pay heed to any law and "acted in a violent manner."
As a result of such violent acts, public properties were damaged in Howrah and Kolkata, and some police personnel suffered serious injuries, apart from a police vehicle being torched in central Kolkata, it added.
A total of 17 people were arrested in connection with the arson and the assault of an assistant commissioner of police in Kolkata, who suffered serious injuries due to the attack during the rally, the report said.
The matter has been listed for next hearing on 27 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: BJP TMC Bharatiya Janata Party
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.