'BJP Rally to Nabanna Held Without Permission': West Bengal Govt to Calcutta HC

The West Bengal government on Monday, 19 September, told the the Calcutta High Court that the the march organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the state secretariat Nabanna last week was held without permission.

On Tuesday, 13 September, 56 police personnel were injured in Kolkata and Howrah during the BJP's attempt to visit Santragachi during the party's march to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna'.

A total of three processions were taken out by the BJP from separate points to the state secretariat against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.