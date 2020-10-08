Clashes Break Out in WB BJP’s March to Nabanna; Cops Use Tear Gas

Clashes broke out between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers during the saffron party's march towards state secretariat, Nabanna, on Thursday, 8 October, to protest against the alleged killing of its workers.

At Howrah's Santragachi, the police used tear gas and water cannon on the BJP workers, police sources were cited by news agency PTI as saying.

The "star attraction" for the rally is Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Tejasvi Surya, who landed in Kolkata on Wednesday.