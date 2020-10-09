BJP Allege Sikh Man’s Turban Removed in WB, Cops Say Unintentional

The arrest of a Sikh man during a protest in Kolkata on Thursday, 8 October, has sparked a social media war, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders among those accusing West Bengal police of hurting religious sentiments after the Howrah district police allegedly removed his turban.

However, in a tweet on Friday, West Bengal Police responded with the video, saying that the person was carrying firearms and that the turban had fallen off during a scuffle with one of the officers.

“It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community,” the police said, adding that the man was asked to put his turban back before the arrest as well, attaching a photo of the same.